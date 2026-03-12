Real Madrid run riot as Valverde treble stuns Man City

Federico Valverde’s superb first-half hat-trick helped Real Madrid demolish Manchester City 3-0 in a surprise Champions League last 16 first leg rout on Wednesday.

Los Blancos were missing several key players including Kylian Mbappe but Uruguayan midfielder Valverde’s stunning treble, netted inside a 22-minute spell, crushed Pep Guardiola’s team at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior missed a penalty in the second half as Madrid could have built further on their significant lead ahead of the second leg in Manchester next Tuesday.

Even though Madrid are the record 15-time winners, their sketchy form offered little reason to believe they would pull off such a dominant result in what has become a modern Champions League classic.

City, who won the competition for the first and only time in 2023, even beat Madrid in the league phase and have strengthened since then.

However the Spanish giants produced their most convincing display of the season just when it mattered most to leave the Premier League visitors stunned.

“(It was) incredible, you dream of nights like this,” Valverde told Movistar.

“It’s been a long time since I enjoyed a game like this. I’m really happy but above all because the team won.”

Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa, shorn of injured stars Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes among several others, started 18-year-old midfielder Thiago Pitarch after some recent bright displays.

Arbeloa said he was expecting a surprise or two from former Barca coach Guardiola, and the Catalan selected a particularly attacking line-up, seeking to capitalise on the frailties Madrid have exhibited this season.

Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi made their Champions League debuts and for an all-too-brief period City seemed to be settling in at the Bernabeu, before they unravelled.

“Now it feels really bad, now it feels really dark,” City midfielder Bernardo Silva told TNT Sports.

“Tomorrow is another day and for sure next week we will go to the game thinking we have a chance.”

Madrid took the lead against the run of play when Courtois thumped a long ball down the pitch in Valverde’s direction.

Nico O’Reilly misjudged it and the Madrid midfielder blazed through on goal. City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma came out to try and stop him but Valverde nipped around him and rolled home in the 20th minute.

Seven minutes later Madrid’s captain struck again. Vinicius Junior fed the midfielder who coolly drilled past Donnarumma to double the hosts’ lead.

Best for last

After a difficult first half of the season, consigned to playing at right-back mostly under Xabi Alonso, Arbeloa’s arrival in January has unleashed Valverde.

The 27-year-old snatched a last-gasp winner at Celta Vigo in La Liga on Friday and said that victory was one which had raised the team’s morale.

It appeared he was grasping for optimism ahead of the City clash in which most imagined Madrid to be underdogs, but Los Blancos played like a side who had found belief again.

Valverde completed a first career hat-trick before half-time with the best of his three strikes.

Valverde neatly flicked Brahim Diaz’s pass over the helpless Guehi and then volleyed home with aplomb as the Bernabeu crowd roared in delight. Finally they saw a Madrid they recognised, dynamic and, above all, competitive.

Vinicius should have netted the fourth, after Donnarumma brought him down in the box, but the Italian goalkeeper read the Brazilian’s intentions and saved his low penalty.

Man City’s top scorer Haaland was kept quiet all night, with Guardiola replacing him even while chasing a goal.

Instead City’s best chance to pull one back fell to O’Reilly as Pitarch’s focus waned, but Courtois made a stunning reaction save with his leg to deny him and secure a precious clean sheet.

“The feelings we were getting from outside were not of much confidence in this team, (but) we showed we’re Real Madrid and you can never count us out,” a proud Arbeloa told Movistar.

Guardiola said his side did not deserve such a heavy defeat but accepted they were not sharp enough in the final third.

“I don’t feel we were impotent, (but) we didn’t generate chances that Courtois had to stop,” Guardiola told reporters.

“We got into the box but lacked the final ball… my feeling is that we were not so bad, but this result means that feeling isn’t backed up.”