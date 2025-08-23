Real Madrid open to sell Ceballos

Real Madrid haven’t finished their business yet in the ongoing summer transfer window, as they are open to offload Dani Ceballos this season.

Ceballos hasn’t been a go-to man for new boss Xabi Alonso, as he sits at sixth choice when it comes to midfield options for Los Blancos.

If Madrid sign another midfielder this season, this would mark the end of Ceballos’ career in the club.

Currently Madrid have a stacked midfield featuring Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, as well as injured duo Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga.

Despite this, he is currently planning to stay and fight for his place, although that will change if more competition were to arrive.

The record Champions League winner have already received offers for the midfielder from Saudi Arabia, however, he is planning to stay in Europe.

And he will have options, with Diario AS reporting that he has already received offers for several Champions League clubs.

Despite this, the clubs in question would be at a significant disadvantage in the race to sign Ceballos, who is prioritising a return to boyhood club Real Betis.

However, Los Verdiblancos currently see it very difficult to re-sign the midfielder, although he is considered to be their dream signing alongside Manchester United winger Antony.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Ceballos does leave Real Madrid. At this stage, it will only happen if a new midfielder is signed before the summer transfer window comes to a close.