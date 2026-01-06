Real Madrid to play Israeli basketball team without fans

Madrid: Real Madrid on Monday announced they would play a EuroLeague basketball game against Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv behind closed doors over security concerns, the latest disruption to Spanish sport linked to Israeli participation.

More than 250 organisations have demanded Thursday’s match at Madrid’s Movistar Arena be suspended over Israel’s war in Gaza, organising a rally outside the venue on the day.

“Following a meeting of the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance in Sport, which declared the game high-risk, Real Madrid is complying with the recommendation made by the National Police,” the club said in a statement.

In the past year, protests against Israeli competitors over Gaza have rocked sporting events in Spain, where pro-Palestinian sentiment is strong.

The most notable example was the Vuelta cycling grand tour, which cancelled the finale in Madrid and shortened other stages as demonstrators burst onto the course.

Other EuroLeague games have also been moved behind closed doors, including a fixture between Barcelona and Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv on Tuesday.