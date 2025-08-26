web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazguez set to join Bayer Leverkusen

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a surprising move, Real Madrid legend Lucas Vazguez is reportedly set to join Bayer Leverkusen as a free agent.

The development was confirmed by renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, stating that both parties have agreed on a deal.

The Spaniard’s medical was already conducted and he is reportedly set to sign deal today (Tuesday).

Vázquez will sign a 2-year-long contract at the Rhineland club, said Spanish journalist Miguel Ángel Díaz.

The 34-year-old’s deal with Los Blancos expired this summer despite featuring in 32 La Liga games while providing a goal and 5 assists in 2024/25.

He brought a curtain down to his epic run with the Galacticos with five Champions League, four La Liga, three FIFA Club World Cup, and a Copa del Ray titles.

Vazquez won 23 trophies during his time with Los Blancos.

Vázquez will be trusted with making the right wing-back role his own in Erik ten Hag’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

In a farewell message, Vazquez had said: “We’ve lived unforgettable nights together, celebrated 23 titles and created memories that will stay with me forever.

Forward Rowe joins Bologna after alleged dressing room altercation at Marseille

“After more than 400 matches, it’s time to say goodbye to the club of my life.

“But I leave with peace of mind knowing I gave it my all. I’ve always been aware of the responsibility and privilege that comes with wearing this badge.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucas Vázquez (@lucasvazquez91)

“I’ve enjoyed every match, training session, trip, and if there’s one thing this journey has taught me, it’s that no one should ever tell you that you can’t achieve something.

“I may be leaving Real Madrid, but Real Madrid will never leave me. Wherever I go, I will proudly say that I had the honour of playing for the greatest club in the world. Thank you for being part of the most beautiful journey of my life.”

Vazquez has spent his entire career at Madrid, outside of a season-long loan to Espanyol in 2014-15.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.