Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazguez set to join Bayer Leverkusen

In a surprising move, Real Madrid legend Lucas Vazguez is reportedly set to join Bayer Leverkusen as a free agent.

The development was confirmed by renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, stating that both parties have agreed on a deal.

🚨💣 EXCLUSIVE: Lucas Vázquez to Bayer Leverkusen, here we go! 🔴⚫️ Deal agreed with former Real Madrid right back who joins Bayer as free agent. Medical already done secretly and deal to be signed on Tuesday. Exclusive story from late night… …and deal done. 🔐🇪🇸 #Bayer04 pic.twitter.com/5ZttUif1KA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2025

The Spaniard’s medical was already conducted and he is reportedly set to sign deal today (Tuesday).

Vázquez will sign a 2-year-long contract at the Rhineland club, said Spanish journalist Miguel Ángel Díaz.

The 34-year-old’s deal with Los Blancos expired this summer despite featuring in 32 La Liga games while providing a goal and 5 assists in 2024/25.

He brought a curtain down to his epic run with the Galacticos with five Champions League, four La Liga, three FIFA Club World Cup, and a Copa del Ray titles.

Vazquez won 23 trophies during his time with Los Blancos.

Vázquez will be trusted with making the right wing-back role his own in Erik ten Hag’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

In a farewell message, Vazquez had said: “We’ve lived unforgettable nights together, celebrated 23 titles and created memories that will stay with me forever.

“After more than 400 matches, it’s time to say goodbye to the club of my life.

“But I leave with peace of mind knowing I gave it my all. I’ve always been aware of the responsibility and privilege that comes with wearing this badge.

“I’ve enjoyed every match, training session, trip, and if there’s one thing this journey has taught me, it’s that no one should ever tell you that you can’t achieve something.

“I may be leaving Real Madrid, but Real Madrid will never leave me. Wherever I go, I will proudly say that I had the honour of playing for the greatest club in the world. Thank you for being part of the most beautiful journey of my life.”

Vazquez has spent his entire career at Madrid, outside of a season-long loan to Espanyol in 2014-15.