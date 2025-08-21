CDA’s Bus routes now live on Google Maps for easy navigation

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has made integration of its public transport system with Google Maps to enable live tracking of Electric and Metro Bus routes across Islamabad and Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

The recently launched CDA Mobile App is a significant move toward smart urban mobility, by which commuters can track live bus routes, stops, and estimated arrival times directly on Google Maps.

This integration will improve travel efficiency, minimise wait times, and offer correct navigation for daily passengers.

Available on both Android and iOS platforms, the CDA Mobile App delivers smooth access to route planning, bus schedules, and location-based guidance.

The initiative is yet another development in digital transformation under the “Smart City” and “Digital Pakistan” infrastructure projects.

The CDA Mobile App provides different features, such as real-time visibility of routes for both electric and metro buses, enabling commuters to easily track their journey.

With clear stop points and travel instructions, users can find their way during daily commutes more easily, which helps them save time.

However, even though many people have given good feedback, some users have mentioned problems with the route mapping and app performance, leading to requests for improvements.

This step will not only minimise travel problems, but also allow commuters to schedule their routes accordingly and smartly.

Earlier, in a separate development initiative, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) reformed the process of national identity cards (CNICs) modification to provide ease to the citizens using its upgraded Pak-ID mobile application.

The updated process enables citizens to complete the entire procedure from their mobile phones without visiting NADRA offices and waiting in queues.

Using the latest version of the app (v4.4.3), citizens can now have CNIC modification through an updated digital process that has all steps, including biometric verification, document uploads, and secure fee payments.