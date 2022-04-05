RealityScan application makes 3D objects of pictures taken from smartphone

Epic Games revealed a smartphone application RealityScan that has the feature to make constructing 3D models of objects from a series of photos taken from the phone.

The venture named called RealityScan will scan any object in the real world and put it into the user’s project or game. It will be accessible in a first-served beta through Apple’s TestFlight platform which will be available to 10,000 users.

The usage of the application is straightforward. The users would want to slowly move around the object to take various shots for taking pictures by pressing the buttons for taking a single or series of images. The user will be asked to at least 20 images.

After the scanning is done, it can be sent to be uploaded to Sketchfab, a 3D-modeling platform. The scan can be seen after a few minutes.

The RealityScan models may seem as if it is more of abstract art than believable 3D model. It is because of camera quality or them being taken from a well-lit room

