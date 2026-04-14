Rebecca Crews shares life-changing Parkinson’s treatment

Rebecca Crews recently stunned many by disclosing how revolutionary focused ultrasound has changed her life. The actress claims that she can now write her name and walk without assistance after battling Parkinson’s disease for 11 years. This FDA-approved therapy offers potential relief to millions of patients worldwide.

Last July, Rebecca reached her lowest point, sobbing beside her bed following restless nights marked by tremors and hopelessness. She was nearly ready to give up. At that moment, her husband of many years, Terry Crews, entered the room with news of a groundbreaking new Parkinson’s treatment that had just been approved by the FDA. He reminded her of a story about a man who turned down rescue boats while waiting for a miracle.

“Becky, don’t miss your boat,” Terry told her. Everything changed with those words. After undergoing the state-of-the-art treatment at Stanford Hospital eight months later, Rebecca was finally ready to share her story publicly. She is certain that the technology can offer hope to many others who suffer in silence.

Rebecca underwent a non-invasive technique called bilateral focused ultrasound, which took five hours to complete inside an MRI scanner. Physicians use the Exablate Neuro—a device developed by Insightec—to deliver precisely targeted sound waves into the brain. These waves specifically target the areas responsible for Parkinson’s tremors, stiffness, balance issues, and sleep disturbances.

According to Dr. Vivek Buch, the neurosurgeon at Stanford University who oversaw Rebecca’s care, the device “gives patients back control over simple things in life, like eating and getting dressed.” The incision-free method yields results in a matter of hours rather than weeks and does not require complex surgery or prolonged hospital stays. Terry monitored her progress over the phone throughout the night, even while traveling for business in Australia.

At a hotel near Stanford, Rebecca felt something she hadn’t experienced in more than a decade. Without holding onto anything, she stood up and raised her leg. When she picked up a pen, she was able to write her name in perfectly legible handwriting for the first time in years. Both feats were impossible prior to the procedure.

“I noticed it immediately. I could lift my leg without holding onto a table or anything. And then I realized that I could write my name in perfectly legible handwriting. I couldn’t do any of those things before having the procedure,” said Rebecca Crews.

Focused ultrasound offers real hope for the 1.1 million Americans suffering from Parkinson’s disease, providing an alternative to conventional medication and more invasive surgical procedures, such as deep brain stimulation. This method is entirely non-invasive and provides long-lasting symptom relief without the need for incisions. The FDA’s clearance in July 2025 marked a significant turning point in neurology.