Recall Alert Issued for Popular Injection

Lahore: The Directorate of Drugs Control, Punjab, has issued a most urgent medicine recall alert, ordering the immediate suspension of the sale and use of some batches of Injection SATAMIN.

In an official statement, the Directorate instructed all those retailers, wholesalers, and distributors in possession of the various batches of the affected product to immediately stop the dispensation.

They were also directed to update the respective area drug inspectors regarding their current inventory and consumption records without any delay.

According to the statement, the Drug Testing Laboratories Punjab declared the listed medicine as substandard and adulterated, following which the Provincial Quality Control Board directed their immediate recall from the market.

Recalled Medicine and its Batch Number:

Injection SATAMIN (Each ampoule contains: mecobalamin JP 500 mcg) Reg No: 071284, Batch No MC24-022, and its Expiry date is July 2026.

Injection SATAMIN (Each ampoule contains: mecobalamin JP 500 mcg) Reg No: 071284, Batch No MC24-023, and its Expiry date is Jun 2026.

Injection SATAMIN (Each ampoule contains: mecobalamin JP 500 mcg) Reg No: 071284, Batch No MC24-026, and its Expiry date is July 2026.

Injection SATAMIN (Each ampoule contains: mecobalamin JP 500 mcg) Reg No: 071284, Batch No MC25-001, and its Expiry date is July 2027.

The Drugs Control Directorate has also directed the manufacturers of the mentioned medicine to recall the batches of it declared adulterated or substandard from the market, and also instructed all concerned stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with the recall order to safeguard public health.