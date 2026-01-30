Recall alert issued for veterinary medicine

Lahore: The Directorate of Drugs Control, Punjab, has issued a medicine recall alert for different batches of various injections being sold in the market and ordered the immediate suspension of the sale and use.

The Directorate instructed all those retailers (Veterinary Outlets), wholesalers, and distributors in possession of the various batches of the affected product to immediately stop the dispensation and to update the respective area drug inspectors regarding their current inventory and consumption records.

According to the statement, the Drug Testing Laboratories Punjab declared the listed medicine as substandard and misbranded, following which the Provincial Quality Control Board directed their immediate recall from the market.

Recalled Medicine and its Batch Number:

Injection oxytovetz 50ml, Reg No 111468, Batch No 25129681, Expiry date, Feb 2027, for veterinary use declared as substandard.

Injection I-PENRIT-5, Reg No 079517, Batch No 0053 and expiry date is May 2027.

Injection Duralin 50 50 ml, Reg No 078206, Batch No 5782, Expiry date is May 2027.

Injection Ivotek 10ml, Reg No 016284, registration No VM 583, Expiry date March 2027.

The Drugs Control Directorate has also directed the manufacturers of the mentioned medicine to recall the batches of declared substandard from the market.

Earlier on 29 January 2026, the Directorate of Drugs Control, Punjab, has also issued a most urgent medicine recall alert, ordering the immediate suspension of the sale and use of some batches of Injection SATAMIN.