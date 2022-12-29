Recapping 2022: for sense of what 2023 might look like

The past is premise to the future, and thus what oncoming year 2023 might bring to us, is largely predicate on what it is inheriting from outgoing 2022, which started off terribly for Pakistan with some 21 lives being lost to Murree calamity.

From Covid flat-lining globally to inflation spiking, from Russian invasion of Ukraine to oil and energy fiasco, from sporting events to art, and from terrorism rearing its head to women in this age being kept from education, this year was marred by wounding events whose scars won’t just wash off overnight as the year bids farewell on the new year eve.

In this brief recap, we thought to string up the watershed events that shaped 2022 and that stand out remarkably.

