Received threatening call before letter, reveals Shah Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Former Finance Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has revealed that before the letter threatening to topple the PTI-led federal government, they also received a call asking the then Prime Minister Imran Khan to cancel his visit to Russia, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during ARY NEWS program, 11th Hour, Qureshi said that a country approached Pakistan through a call, demanding to cancel the prime minister’s visit to Russia.



The National Security Advisor of the United States (US) telephoned his Pakistani counterpart as the latter explained that the visit does not pertain to developments in Ukraine, the ex-foreign minister said.

“Imran Khan’s visit to Russia was planned after consultation and go ahead from the military establishment,” he said.

He lamented that a foreign country tried to meddle into internal affairs of Pakistan and was aware of an attempt to table no-trust move in the National Assembly, way before it was presented. “How did they know?” he asked.

Previously, Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday strongly refuted the allegations raised by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz over the ‘foreign conspiracy’ threatening letter.

Reacting to the allegations of Maryam Nawaz, Shah Mahmood Qureshi termed the allegations of Maryam Nawaz ‘irresposible’ and asked her to provide evidence to prove her allegations right.

“I strongly refute Maryam Nawaz’s allegations,” Qureshi was quoted as saying. The former FM said he has full confidence in the professional capabilities of the foreign office and ruled out the allegation of Maryam Nawaz of plotting the letter from the foreign office.

On Asad Majeed, the Pakistani envoy to US, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he was transferred to Brussels after the tenure of his appointment in the US got expired and it was a routine appointment.

