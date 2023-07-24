28.9 C
Recent monsoon rains kill 133, injure 215 across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The recent monsoon rains have killed 133 people and injured 215 across Pakistan since June 25, ARY News reported quoting NDMA.

As per details, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) report stated that so far 133 deaths and 215 injuries to people have been reported, which includes 21 women and 55 children.

NDMA data shows that 368 houses have also been damaged as torrential rain continued to play havoc across the country.

Punjab has the most number of people who died where 65 people were in the heavy rains and 35 lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), six were killed in Balochistan, the NDMA report read.

Earlier, the Met Office warned that heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other major cities from July 20th to 22nd.

“Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, and Lahore,” according to the weather report.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, and monsoon rains, rains kill, Monsoon in Pakistan

Heavy rain may cause flooding conditions in local Nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of Balochistan during the forecast period, Pakistan Meteorological Department cautioned.

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are penetrating most parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

