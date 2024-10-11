web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Friday, October 11, 2024
Here is a list of the 10 most recent winners of the Nobel Peace Prize, ahead of Friday’s announcement of the 2024 winner:

2023: Narges Mohammadi (Iran)

2022: Ales Bialiatski (Belarus), Memorial (Russia) and the Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine)

2021: Maria Ressa (Philippines/United States) and Dmitry Muratov (Russia)

2020: The United Nations World Food Programme

2019: Abiy Ahmed Ali (Ethiopia)

2018: Denis Mukwege (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Nadia Murad (Iraq)

2017: International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

2016: Juan Manuel Santos (Colombia)

2015: The National Dialogue Quartet (Tunisia)

2014: Kailash Satyarthi (India) and Malala Yousafzai (Pakistan)

