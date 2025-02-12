President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan today

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will land in Pakistan on a two-day visit today (Wednesday), ARY News reported, citing Foreign Office.

As per details, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to Foreign Office, President Erdogan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers and senior officials, as well as corporate leaders.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan will co-chair the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

At the conclusion of the Session, a Joint Declaration and a number of important agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also have bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

Together with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he will address the Pakistan-Turkiye Business and Investment Forum, bringing together leading investors, companies and business people from both sides.