Can you recognize this actor from her childhood picture?

Actor Merub Ali took to the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram to share her childhood picture which is viral.

In the viral picture, the Sinf-e-Aahan star wrote she asked her father to send her passport size photo but received her childhood picture instead. The heartwarming image got thousands of likes from its users.

Earlier, she had taken to the social media platform to post a childhood picture that saw her in blue denim pants and an orange top, as she rested carefree in the click.

The 20-year-old actor is currently being seen as Gul in ARY Digital’s Sinf-e-Aahan, younger sister of Shaista Khanzada, played by super talented Yumna Zaidi, one of the six girls being trained as lady cadets at Pakistan Military Academy.

Merub Ali exchanged rings with fellow celebrity Asim Azhar by sharing engagement pictures on Instagram. The celebrities and the netizens congratulated them on being engaged.

She has quite a following on social media platforms with millions of followers on the picture and video-sharing platforms. She uploads pictures and BTS of her projects for her fans and admirers alike.

