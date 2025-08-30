Record-breaking Novak Djokovic qualifies for US Open fourth round

Record-breaking Novak Djokovic found his grove as he battled past Cam Norrie to advance into the fourth round of the US Open.

He produced one of his best serving performances of the tournament by hitting 18 aces to clinch a 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Doing so at 38, he became the oldest player ever to reach the fourth round of the tournament. The Serbian seed also notched his 192nd singles win on hard court in Grand Slam events, surpassing fellow icon Roger Federer for the most by any male player on the said surface in the Open Era, according to Opta Ace.

A moment of fear for the 24-time Grand Slam winner earlier in the game after the first set at Flushing Meadows when he needed medical attention.

However, he recovered to reach the last 16 of a major for the 69th time, matching Roger Federer for most ever.

He will face German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff in the next round.

Djokovic didn’t share specifics of his injury in his interview after the game. “I’m good. I’m as young as ever and as strong as ever.”

It’s the third time at a Grand Slam tournament this season that Djokovic has been hampered after getting hurt during a match — and the second time he had to stop.

At the Australian Open in January, he tore a hamstring and was unable to continue after one set of his semifinal against Alexander Zverev.

At Wimbledon, he took an awkward fall in the last game of his quarterfinal victory, tweaking his groin muscle, which, led to his semifinal loss against eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

The US Open was Djokovic’s first tournament since then and he’s had some struggles in each of his first three matches.