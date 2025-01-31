Record-breaking Riyadh Season 2024 welcomes 18 million visitors

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities revealed the number of people visited Riyadh Season 2024 so far since its launch, local media reported.

More than 18 million tourists from all over the globe have visited Riyadh Season 2024 so far, according to Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority.

Al-Sheikh underlined that the season is still continuing strong and promised more top-notch performances and events that would keep crowds enthralled.

In addition to hosting worldwide personalities from the art and sports industries, this year’s Riyadh Season has seen the involvement of key international entertainment and technological firms, further consolidating its position as one of the world’s greatest entertainment festivals.

The goal of Riyadh Season is to boost the travel and entertainment industries. International eating experiences, esport competitions, exciting adventure activities, and theatrical and musical performances are just a few of the season’s distinctive events.

Due to the hundreds of varied events that were planned, including concerts, art exhibits, plays, and amusement activities that catered to the tastes of all visitor demographics and age groups, the season saw an astounding number of people from all over the world.

Al-Suwaidi Park had an extraordinary attendance, while the Boulevard City area is decorated with the Dior exhibition, several events and activities.

The Riyadh Season activities span up to 7.2 million square meters and feature 10 festivals and exhibits, 11 global championships, and 14 amusement zones.

Earlier, one of the most anticipated and much-awaited zones of Riyadh Season, the Wonder Garden, has been opened for the public and following the most recent upgrades, the area provides a variety of thrilling games and experiences appropriate for visitors of all ages.

The Wonder Garden is divided into three areas. The Bubble Garden is located in the Flora Zone, which has sculptures inspired by flowers and colors.

The Butterfly House experience, which unites over 1,000 butterflies of different species, is available in the Butterfly Garden Zone.

Inspired by the natural surroundings of the many trees, the Jungle Adventure zone welcomes guests to explore the “Dark Garden.”