Record of maids, robbers with criminal record released in Karachi

KARACHI: The District South Investigation Police have released comprehensive records of individuals involved in criminal activities within the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), categorized under a “Pink Book” and a “Blue Book,” ARY News reported.

According to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South, the Pink Book comprises the names and photos of 154 maids involved in burglaries and muggings within DHA.

The DIG noted that many of these women have been arrested multiple times.

On the other hand, the Blue Book contains data on criminal groups and street criminals responsible for robberies, dacoities, and snatching incidents in the area.

This record includes a specific Irani group known for drugging victims before robbing them.

In total, 270 criminals are listed in the Blue Book.

The DIG South stated that this data has been made public to increase community awareness and help residents stay vigilant.

Earlier in the day, Sindh’s Home Minister Zia Lanjar said that a major operation against bandits has been on the cards with focus on Kashmore and Ghotki districts.

Talking here home minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that the action will be taken against notorious dacoits and none of them will be left scot-free.

Home minister said that the outlaws intending to lay down arms will be allowed to surrender.

Zia Lanjar said that the security convoys have now ended in all areas of Sindh.

He said the IG Sindh has been directed to contact with the IG Punjab and the regional police officer (RPO) of Bahawalpur adding that Sindh Police has recently conducted a joint operation with Punjab police against criminals.

He expressed hope that the gangs of bandits will be uprooted in the province adding that the facilitators are also being taken to task.

“Action will be continued against criminals,” he added.