Recruitment test for male, female constables in Punjab tomorrow

LAHORE: The recruitment test for male and female police constables in Punjab police will be held at multiple centres in the province including Lahore on Sunday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a total of 84,000 candidates will appear in the recruitment test for male and female police constables along with 31,000 candidates who would appear in the test from Lahore alone.

As many as 158 centres have been established by the concerned authorities where the aspiring candidates will appear for the recruitment test.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has already issued notices to the Punjab chief secretary, and inspector-general on a petition against the Punjab police for allegedly showing discrimination against transgender people by not hiring them in the force.

The counsel for the petitioner stated that Articles 4, 18, and 25 of the country’s Constitution provide “a shield against any kind of discrimination especially in respect to a job or profession to earn a livelihood.”

“But the act of the respondents not to permit transgender persons to compete with the other applicants offends against the said provisions of the Constitution,” he argued.

After an initial hearing, the court issued notices to the official respondents – the Punjab government, chief secretary, and inspector-general – with a direction to file their report before the next hearing.

The bench appointed a senior lawyer, Dr Mazhar Ilahi, as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter that involves “important questions of public importance.”

