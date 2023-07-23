Red alert issued in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a red alert in the province as floods wreaked havoc across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference, caretaker information minister of Punjab Amir Mir said that the Punjab cabinet emergency meeting analyzed the flood situation.

He said if India receives heavy rains then the Punjab will receive more floods. The water level in Sutlej and Ravi rivers will increase exponentially in case of heavy rains.

The Information Minister urged the people who live near river banks to leave their homes and move to a safe place.

Furthermore, he warned that Shadara can sink as it did in 1988 if India received heavy rains.

Yesterday, heavy rainfall continuing for several hours in Lahore submerged the low-lying areas of the city.

The ongoing spell of monsoon rains flooded several areas of Punjab’s capital city with maximum rainfall of 173mm received at Gulshan-e-Ravi.

Pani Wala Talab received 141mm rainfall, Lakshmi Chowk 152mm, Nisthar Town 151mm, Qurtaba Chowk 126mm, Johar Town 156mm, Tajpura 128mm and Iqbal Town 106mm.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least four people were killed and several others were injured in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) as a result of heavy rains today, a report issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated.