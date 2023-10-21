Red Book: FIA arrests ‘most wanted human trafficker’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested a most wanted human trafficker whose name was placed on its red book (a document listing high-profile human smugglers), ARY News reported.

The FIA’s Islamabad wing, under supervision of Deputy Director Saim Sultan, conducted an operation in Rawalpindi and arrested a most wanted human trafficker – Khurram Iqbal – whose name was placed on its red book for the year 2023.

Khurram Iqbal was involved in a web of crimes related to human trafficking and had faced more than five cases. The authorities had also launched over 11 ongoing inquiries into his illicit activities.

The arrested accused was involved in duping innocent victims by promising to facilitate their travel abroad. Under this pretence, he extorted millions of rupees from his victims.

Earlier in September, the FIA issued the Red Book containing names of the most wanted human smugglers.

Read more: FIA arrests five human smugglers from Gujranwala, Gujrat

The Red Book includes the names of 156 high-profile human smugglers and several cases are registered against these human smugglers in FIA human trafficking circles.

Furthermore, 20 human traffickers are wanted FIA Lahore zone, 71 in Faisalabad zone, and 34 in the Islamabad zone whereas two human smugglers are wanted in Balochistan and KP zones each.