Red card dispute: Referee arrested after ‘firing gun’ during soccer match

A football referee from the US was arrested after allegedly shooting a gun in the direction of fans during a match on August 15.

According to reports, referee Davi Bazeth pulled a red card on one of the players. This lead to an argument that soon turned violent

Following the encounter, the referee was seen walking away from the pitch and towards his car following the scuffle. But he returned to the field with a gun in his hand. One of the spectators managed to film the incident on camera.

Cops were called to Pauls Valley Sports Complex in Oklahoma to calm the situation.

According to the police report, the red-carded player saw “Davi work the action of the gun, point the gun in the direction of him and the other spectators and players near the playing field, and fire one round from the pistol.”

“It is very dangerous,” said the assistant chief. “It could’ve been a very bad situation. You have families there, you have not only the adult spectators and players, but you have children in the area.”

During the arrest, police said they obtained his caliber pistol from his truck.