'Red Dead Redemption' sees 3.3 million Netflix downloads as paid game struggles

Rockstar’s Western Red Dead Redemption launched on mobile devices just over a month ago. How is it performing?

Since Rockstar released the game on December 2, the $39.99 premium version has earned about $430k, according to Appmagic estimates. This is roughly 10,750 downloads. The “free” Netflix version has accumulated around 3.3 million installs to date.

Netflix announced the game’s arrival during its major reboot in November. Consequently, the subscription version—free for all active members—drove the majority of downloads.

With 3.3 million installs in just over five weeks, the title ranks as one of the biggest new releases since Netflix added the remastered PS2-era GTA titles in December 2023. While San Andreas proved the most popular of that trio, the platform has since removed all three GTA games.

In contrast, the premium version generated just 10,750 downloads and $430,000 in earnings over five weeks—figures that pale in comparison to many free-to-play giants. For example, titles like Clash of Clans can generate over $430,000 in a single day.

However, despite the Netflix edition attracting many potential customers, Red Dead Redemption has outperformed several other recent console-to-mobile flops. This includes various Resident Evil games and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

It appears that the strategy of porting full-catalogue console games to mobile platforms and setting a premium price point is proving unsuccessful. For instance, Resident Evil 2 reportedly earned less than $100,000 in its first month, as noted by Mobilegamer.biz. Similarly, Assassin’s Creed Mirage saw a low uptake. Fewer than 3,000 users purchased the $49.99 game within its initial weeks on the market. Adding to the challenge, it was restricted to only the newest iPhones and iPads.

The most recent title to try this approach was Hitman: World of Assassination, which has yielded just over $130k from 226k downloads since it released on mobile in August 2025, according to Appmagic. The game is a free-to-play title on iOS, meaning it can be downloaded at no cost; however, a $70 paywall must be overcome to gain access to the full content.