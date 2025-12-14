Red Line is big problem, but Karachi will hear 'good news' soon: Mayor

KARACHI: Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that BRT Red Line has been the biggest problem of Karachi, but the city will hear soon the good news about it and the work on the project will be completed rapidly.

Speaking here Karachi’s mayor said that the difficulties the Red Line project faces, have been resolved.

Murtaza Wahab said that the utilities problems of the Mena Bazaar Underpass project have also been tackled, the underpass will be opened by February.

He said Shahrah-e-Bhutto has been a project for the whole Pakistan. The heavy traffic from Karachi will run to all parts of the country.

Mayor said that all Towns of the District Central have been won by Jamaat Islami, but their work has been equal to zero. “This locality belongs to Hafiz Naeem who went to Lahore after winning the seat of the UC Chairman”.

“The PPP has constructed streets of North Nazimabad with a cost of 100 million rupees,” he said. “Only the People’s Party will resolve the problems of the city,” he stressed.

“Jamaat Islami should inform when they will spend 140 million rupees allocated for road cutting”, he said. “PPP completes works, spend funds, JI people come for the ribbon cutting”, he said.

He said along with the city’s mayor, town chairmen should also be questioned.