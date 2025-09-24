Red Line BRT needs two more years to complete: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Sharjeel Memon on Wednesday said that the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit Project could still require two more years in completion.

“In next four to six months’ time all bus project problems faced by the people will be addressed,” Sindh’s senior minister assured in ARY News morning show ‘Bakhabar Sawera’.

He said the issues faced by general public at University Road will be resolved by January, February.

Sharjeel said that the government wants an early completion of this project. “There are issues pertaining to transfer of utilities for the Red Line BRT,” he said.

He said the gas, water and K-Electric lines are required to be shifted from the bus route.

“We are not responsible for the disgrace, faced by the government owing to the BRT project,” he said.

He said the government of Sindh is not silent or inactive, “We are proactively taking steps and also directed the Commissioner Karachi to keep in touch on daily basis,” minister said.

“The Sindh government is facing several challenges pertaining to BRT projects, but we are working,” Sharjeel Memon said.

“The caretaker government was sleeping during its nine months rule, didn’t raise voice, why the project’s work has been closed,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that the rates of materials hike after signing of the Red Line contract,” minister said.

“I apologize the people of Karachi over the problems caused by the BRT project. We are addressing issues on daily basis, the government intends to complete the Red Line project as early as possible,” he added.