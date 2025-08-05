Red Line BRT: Sharjeel directs for removal of all hurdles up to Sept 15

KARACHI: Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Memon has directed for removal of all hurdles of utilities in the path of the Red Line BRT by September 15, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sharjeel Memon was chairing a meeting over the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit project attended by concerned officials.

The officials presented a detailed briefing over the progress in the BRT project.

The meeting discussed steps to remove impediments in implementation of the bus project.

Minister directed for prompt tackling of the problems to avoid delay in the project’s work. “All utilities should be completely shifted by Sept. 2025,” he said.

He also directed the Water Board for an early completion of the 2.7 kilometers long pipeline of the K-IV water project in the BRT Corridor. “Red Line BRT has been a key public transport project, we could not afford further delay in its completion,” minister said.

He asked the stakeholders to enhance mutual cooperation to keep the project’s work continuing without any suspension.