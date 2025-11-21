BRT Red Line: Sharjeel Memon briefs ADB's delegation over progress

KARACHI: Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday briefed Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation regarding the progress on the under developing BRT Red Line project.

As per details, ADB delegation called on Sharjeel Memon at his office on Friday. The minister formally welcomed the distinguished guests.

Briefing the visiting delegation, Sharjeel Memon said the Sindh government is making every possible effort to turn the BRT Red Line into a model public-sector project. The ADB delegation was briefed on the current phases of the project, construction progress, and technical aspects.

Sharjeel Memon added that the Sindh government is working day and night to ensure the project is completed swiftly.

The minister highlighted that the project offices remain open 24 hours a day to ensure round-the-clock monitoring. Practical decisions have been taken to resolve the issues faced by the mega project and construction activities are now moving forward.

Calling Karachi a large and complex metropolitan city, he noted that relocating utilities for the BRT Red Line was a major challenge.

Most technical issues have now been resolved, while the remaining matters are being addressed through a coordinated strategy, Memon told ADB delegation.

The ADB delegation expressed satisfaction over the pace of the project and the administrative efforts being made.