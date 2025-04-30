Red Line bus project delayed two more years, says Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the Red Line project has caused him embarrassment, “may Allah help out us in completion of this project and bring us out of this state of embarrassment”.

“I have been told that two more years are still required in completion of this project,” talking to media Karachi’s mayor said.

Sindh’s transport minister is working hard to get the Red Line Bus Rapid Transport project being completed, Murtaza Wahab said.

He said Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has officially becomes the first local council of the country to digitize its salary disbursement process.

Mayor said that 101 people have been caught who were getting double salaries adding that legal action will be taken against these people.