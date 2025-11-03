Red Line won't finish by 2030, K-IV Pending: Naeem slams Karachi's pending projects

KARACHI: Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman has said that the Sindh government and the Mayor of Karachi have become a disaster for the masses, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of a youth centre and a family park in Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13-A, Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman said that incompetent and corrupt individuals are ruling Sindh, and looting is going on from the CM House to the lowest level.

The JI Chief said that the Sindh government benefited only 24,000 citizens, while millions of citizens were made to suffer by launching the redline project on University Road in Karachi.

Naeem said that before the start of the Red Line project, they had predicted that the project would not benefit anyone.

He added that the Red Line project does not look like it will be completed even by 2030. On the other hand, the major K-IV water project and the Green Line project are also pending.

He lamented that Karachi runs the country, but it is a dilapidated area with piles of garbage everywhere. He criticized the federal and provincial governments for doing nothing about the K-IV project.

He said that Karachi has broken roads and no system of transport. Furthermore, he noted that the Sindh government started the e-challan system, and challans worth Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 are being imposed.

He asserted that JI representatives have to work beyond their authority with all the powers they possess.

“We are not feudal lords and ‘waderas’ who come to loot and leave; the JI has to live with the people,” he stated.

He clarified that Town Chairmen and UC Chairmen are not supposed to lift garbage and resolve sewerage issues, as the Water and Sewerage Corporation is tasked with lifting dirt and solving sewerage problems.

He also urged the masses in Karachi to cast their votes and protect them.

The JI Chief said that they had started the “Bano Qabil Program” from Karachi, and 3,000 youth have completed the course so far. More than 1.2 million registrations have been completed under the program across the country.

He announced that two million youth will be given free IT courses in the next two years, vowing to continue the program to empower the youth.

He expressed his determination that the JI would solve as many problems as Karachi faces. He concluded by announcing a forthcoming program with minor courses prepared for housewives.