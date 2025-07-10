Matilda Lutz shines as ‘Red Sonja’ in new action-packed trailer

After years of delays and abandoned attempts, Red Sonja is finally making her return to the big screen with Matilda Lutz in the lead character.

The first official trailer has now been released by Samuel Goldwyn Films, offering fans a first look at the long-awaited action-fantasy film. The movie, which brings the iconic warrior back into cinemas, stars Matilda Lutz in the lead role as Red Sonja.

The trailer begins with a brutal scene of destruction, setting the tone for Red Sonja’s quest for vengeance.

Captured and chained, she is thrown into bloody battles for survival, but proves she’s ready to take on anything, from waves of soldiers to a deadly Cyclops.

Throughout the trailer, Matilda Lutz is seen fully embracing the fierce spirit of Red Sonja, capturing both her strength and determination.

Matilda Lutz leads an ensemble cast that includes Martyn Ford, Robert Sheehan, Wallis Day, Michael Bisping, Philip Winchester, Trevor Eve, Luca Pasqualino, and Rhona Mitra.

Directed by M.J. Bassett, the film adapts the classic comic book hero in a way that mixes brutal combat with epic fantasy settings. Despite a few light-hearted moments, most of the trailer leans into the serious and violent tone of Red Sonja’s world.

This marks the second time Sonja will appear in cinemas, with the first film released in 1985 starring Brigitte Nielsen.

Over the years, several attempts were made to reboot the character, including failed versions in 2008 and 2018. After a long period of uncertainty, the current version finally moved forward in 2021, and is now ready for release.

Matilda Lutz, known for roles in Revenge and Rings, steps into the iconic chainmail of Red Sonja with confidence. Red Sonja’s return is expected to please both long-time fans and newcomers.

Red Sonja will release in cinemas on August 15th, followed by a digital release on August 29th.