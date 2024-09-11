NASA shares breathtaking photos of Red Spider Nebula

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released astonishing pictures of the Red Spider Nebula, a celestial wonder 3,000 light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius.

The breathtaking photo released by NASA has left social media users in awe of its flaming red colors and spider-like structure.

Set against a starry sky, the image displays eye-catching orange waves of heated gas surrounding a luminous pinkish center that resembles the curved legs of a black widow spider.

“The Red Spider Nebula harbours one of the hottest stars known, which heats the gas around it, forming shockwaves 62 billion miles (100 billion km) high. These waves create the spider-leg-like arcs seen in this image, with the star resembling a black widow’s hourglass at its core,” NASA said in its post.

Just a few days after it was shared, the post has around six lakh likes, and many people have flooded the comments section with their opinions.

A netizen wrote, “The first photo looks like a baby dragon,”. Another posted, “I wonder how it would look up close – probably wonderful and amazing.”

“Does this red spider nebula have any other names? Does it have any other origin? Well this is the only spider I love and not scared of!”, said another.