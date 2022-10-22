Red Zone to turn ‘weapon-free’ if law and order situation arises – ICT police

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have formed a strategy to counter any law and order situation in the capital city, including turning the Red-zone into a ‘weapon-free zone’, ARY News reported.

According to details, policemen would not be allowed to carry their duty weapons with them in case of a law and order situation in the capital city. Only specific officers, including ICT police officers, would be allowed to carry weapons, the capital police told.

All the policemen would be searched before sending them for duty, the police said.

Additionally, the ICT police have ordered to conduct medical and psychological tests of the officers that would be allowed to carry weapons in a crisis. Officers not eligible for such situations would not be assigned to the task, they added.

Noone other than the specific officers would be allowed to carry weapons in the crisis-hit area. Violation of the restriction would result in legal action, they added.

