Reddit users spots ‘werewolf’ as human-like animal pictured

A Reddit has claimed to have filmed a werewolf walking past a zoo on Zoom camera.

In CCTV footage the furry animal can be seen walking on its back legs in the early hours of the morning.

The picture was shared by a groundskeeper on Reddit. Along with the picture, the user wrote: “Werewolf Or Someone In A Costume? This picture was captured on a Game camera taken through an 8 feet perimeter fence at Amarillo Zoo in Texas and posted by one of the zookeepers.”

One person responded: “I see pointy ears, long snout, what appears to be a tail, and what looks like a bunch of fur sticking out the back of its neck. I’d say, Werewolf.”

However, not many agreed that this could be a mystical creature. Many were cynical. One person wrote: “Breaking news, Fantastic Mr Fox cited for indecent exposure and public intoxication at the zoo this weekend.”

