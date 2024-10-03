‘Please come for half day with broken leg’: Redditors share stories of toxic managers over sick leaves

A recent report about Tesla’s unorthodox approach to addressing absenteeism has sparked a global conversation about workplace culture and managerial overreach.

According to reports, Tesla visited the homes of up to 30 German employees who called in sick, prompting many to share their own experiences with overbearing bosses.

On Reddit’s “Indiasocial” community, users shared shocking stories of managers breaching boundaries and questioning the legitimacy of sick leaves.

“Managers are so used to breaching boundaries and breathing down the necks of the employees. Everyone complained about Indian work culture and called it Toxic. But what Tesla is up to is just the next level of toxicity,” the user added.

One user recalled a boss who visited the hospital to verify an accident, while another shared an incident where a manager video-called to check on a relative’s hospital visit.

Several users reported instances of managers dismissing or downplaying health issues. One user claimed their team lead expected them to work during a medical procedure.

These stories highlight concerns about toxic workplace cultures, where employees feel pressured to prioritize work over health.

Another Reddit user, Madhurima, shared her frustration, saying, “My manager once accused me of faking a thermometer reading when I had a 102° fever.”

Another person added, “I once needed an endoscopy, and my former team lead wanted me to work during the procedure without understanding how it works.