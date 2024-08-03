Reducing inflation, providing relief govt’s top priorities: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Convener of National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals Bilal Azhar Kiyani has said reducing inflation, providing relief to the people and creating employment opportunities are the foremost priorities of the government.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said the inflation has come down to eleven point one percent as a result of government’s efforts.

He said the budget of Benazir Income Support program has also been enhanced to provide financial support to the deserving families.

He said the process of reforms is continuing including in the FBR. He said steps are also being taken to improve electricity transmission system.