Reema Khan, husband Dr Tariq Shahab extend medical support to Umer Sharif

Film actress Reema Khan on Tuesday revealed that her husband Dr Syed Tariq Shahab has extended medical support to legendary comedian Umer Sharif who is gravely ill.

Sharing a picture of herself with the legendary comedian from back in the days, Reema paid tribute to “one of the greatest comedians of the sub-continent and a real legend” whose pain and distress has left her “disturbed”.

The 49-year-old said that she had sought the help of her husband, requesting him to help Umer recover, to which he agreed.

“I am proud of my husband – Dr Syed Tariq Shahab who has agreed to perform the high-risk procedure and is helping the family in his (Umer Sharif) transfer arrangements to America,” said Reema.

She went on to pray for her husband’s success in helping Umer make a complete recovery.

Earlier on Sept. 11, ARY News reported that the federal government has formed a medical board for the treatment of Umer Sharif.

Speaking to the media, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the medical board will decide about what steps to take for the best medical treatment of comedian and actor Sharif.

Umer's wife Zareen Umer on Sept. 10 shared that he needs maximum prayers.