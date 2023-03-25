Reese Witherspoon, husband Jim Toth announce divorce

Oscar-winning actor and producer Reese Witherspoon and her talent agent husband Jim Toth said they had made the ‘difficult decision to divorce’.

The ‘Walk The Line’ star took to her social media account, in the early hours of Saturday, to share the joint statement from ex-husband and her. “We have some personal news to share,” it read.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made a difficult decision to divorce,” the former couple announced.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” the statement read further.

“These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time,” Toth and Witherspoon urged before signing off.

It is pertinent to mention here that actor-producer Reese Witherspoon tied the knot with talent agent Jim Toth in March 2011, at the former’s ranch in Ojai, California, northwest of Los Angeles. They welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Tennessee James in the following year.

To note, Witherspoon also has two older children – daughter Ava and son Deacon with first husband Ryan Phillippe. The couple divorced in 2007.

