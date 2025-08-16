‘Deliriously tired’ Reese Witherspoon opens up on raising 3 kids in Hollywood

Oscar-winner and a mother of three, Reese Witherspoon gets honest to share a tearful insight into raising kids in Hollywood.

Reese Witherspoon, 49, who is mother to three grown-up kids, daughter Ava Elizabeth, 25, and son Deacon Reese, 21, from her first marriage of eight years, to fellow actor Ryan Phillippe, and a younger son, Tennessee, 12, from her second marriage to talent agent Jim Toth, which ended in 2023, revealed what raising the children, while being a Hollywood A-lister feels like!

Reese Witherspoon – News and Updates

In a recent carousel post on her Instagram handle, Witherspoon shared, “Someone asked me what raising three kids and building a career in Hollywood looked like.”

She continued, “It looked like spending a lot of time in trailers together. It looked like always being on the road together. It looked like my kids constantly giving me career advice.”

“It looked really hard sometimes,” confessed the ‘Big Little Lies’ star. “I’d cry working 14 to 17 hours, sometimes all night long and still woke up early for carpool. I was deliriously tired.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

“It looked like trying to say something positive about work when I got home at night, so my kids would know that my work was meaningful to me and could be fun,” she wrapped up. “In conclusion, even though it was challenging at times, having kids gave me perspective about what was important in life. Nothing was better than getting to come home and hug them and hear about their day.”

Also Read: Reese Witherspoon ready to marry for the third time?