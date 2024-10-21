Reforms being introduced in democracy: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said in the National Assembly that there is clear difference between the first draft and current legislation.

“I didn’t allow creation of a division between the government and the opposition,” JUI leader said at the floor of the lower house.

He said the ruling party has been weary of one judge and the opposition leader is sick of another judge.

“I had earlier questioned, why the constitutional amendment being made a hostage to the personalities”, he said.

“I was standing by the side of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari when they were being subjected to victimization, today I condemn the excesses against the PTI’s Founder,” Fazlur Rehman said.

He said now the reforms being introduced in the democracy. “We are doing things today, which could not be done earlier,” JUI leader said.

“All parties in the government have accepted our amendment,” JUI leader added.