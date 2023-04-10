‘Refusing election funds to ECP tantamount to contempt of court’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi said on Monday that the government’s refusal to disburse election funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be tantamount to the contempt of court, ARY News reported.

Pervaiz Elahi said in a statement that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has chosen the path of rebellion against the Constitution and ‘God Father’ is giving instructions to the government from London.

He criticised that those who are celebrating the golden jubilee of the Constitution are committing constitutional violations. “If PPP [Pakistan People’s Party] claims to give the Constitution then it should thwart the bid to violate the Constitution.”

READ: FEDERAL CABINET MULLS OVER ALLOCATION OF FUNDS FOR ELECTION

“The nation is standing with the chief justice for the supremacy of the Constitution and Nawaz Sharif’s desire to degrade the judiciary will never be fulfilled.

“The Parliament cannot refuse the disbursement of funds to the ECP [for Punjab elections]. The refusal to disburse funds to the ECP is tantamount to contempt of court.”

The former Punjab CM said that Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan cannot go together anymore as the economy is fully destroyed and the incumbent government lost its reputation before the global institutions.

“The inflation rate has risen to a record high by 35% and 1 million youth left the country within one year while the nationals are losing their lives in the queues for flour. The incumbent government did not deliver anything to the nation except for inflation, chaos and disappointment,” said Pervaiz Elahi.

READ: PUNJAB ELECTION: FINANCE MINISTRY PREPARES REPORT REGARDING FUNDS



Earlier, former Punjab CM and PTI President Pervaiz Elahi demanded the resignation of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif ‘for violating the Constitution’.

The statement came a day after the coalition government demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to step down from his post following the verdict, nullifying the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order to postpone Punjab elections.

In the statement, Pervaiz Elahi asked why the chief justice should resign as he had respected the Constitution. “Instead, PM Shehbaz should resign from the post for violating the constitution,” he added.

Comments