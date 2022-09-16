Rege-Jean page, Glen Powell join hands for Russo Brothers’ next

Actors Rege-Jean page and Glen Powell have come together for an untitled reimagining of ‘Butch and Sundance’ by the directors’ duo, Russo Brothers.

The ‘Gray Man’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ alums are set to share the screen in the upcoming Russo Brothers’ adaptation of ‘Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid’ for Amazon. The discussions for the TV series are on the table and yet to be closed, however, AGBO [production banner of Russos] has been locked in by the network.

While the plot details have been kept under a wrap, reports also suggest that the script for yet to be titled TV series adaptation of ‘Butch and Sundance’ will be penned by cousins, Kaz and Ryan Firpo, best known for their recent work on MCUs ‘The Eternals’.

Moreover, the sources close to the development mentioned that Page will portray Butch Cassidy in the series, while, the American actor will essay the role of the Sundance Kid. Both Page and Powell will also join Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes of AGBO to serve as the executive producers of the show.

The aforementioned series is said to be adapted from the 1960s original, ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’, which featured Paul Newman and Robert Redford as the respective leads. The story followed the duo on the run from authorities following a series of train robberies.

The western won four Academy Awards at the annual Oscars ceremony and is considered to be one of the American classics.

