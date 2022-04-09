Regime change a part of US foreign policy: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Saturday not only criticised the Opposition but also the Election Commission for becoming a part of a foreign-sponsored effort to oust PM Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

In her speech, the PTI leader said that the opposition was invited to see the contents of the threatening memo but they didn’t come for they are a part of the US-sponsored move against PM Imran Khan, who she claimed is taking Pakistan towards an independent foreign policy.

“Regime change is a part of US foreign policy and sadly, some of our rulers and leaders in the past have helped them. Pakistan, I must say, doesn’t have a deep seated relationship with US (as opposition leaders are claiming), it has deep subservience,” said Shireen Mazari.

Shireen Mazari also criticised the Supreme Court’s ruling against NA Speaker’s April 3 ruling (in which the Speaker dismissed the no-confidence motion by terming it unconstitutional) by terming the SC decision a “judicial coup”.

She also said that the Election Commission of Pakistan should be held accountable for saying in the court that the body is unable to hold polls in 90 days.

“The Chief Election Commissioner should resign if he is not ready to do his constitutional duty,” said Shireen Mazari.

She maintained that the PML-N and PPP have a history of “anti-state” activities like the “memogate scandal” during the PPP reign and Nawaz Sharif’s close and personal ties with the Indian government and even spymasters like Ajit Doval.

It is pertinent to note here that the National Assembly session has vote of no-confidence against PM Imran Khan on the agenda and the opposition leaders are urging the Speaker to start voting on the motion immediately.

