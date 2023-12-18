ECP reports registered number of voters surpassing 128mln

ISLAMABAD: As the general election 2024 is around the corner, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday released a report, revealing that the number of registered voters in the country has crossed 128 million, ARY News reported, citing ECP.

According to the details, the ECP report stated that the number of male voters has increased to 69,263,704 individuals while the number of female voters stood at 59,322,056 persons.

Meanwhile, the ratio of male and female voters in the country stood at 53.87 percent and 46.13 percent respectively.

Furthermore, the total number of voters in Islamabad stood at 1,083,029 citizens.

Earlier this year, ECP in its report stated that the number of registered voters across Pakistan exceeded 126 million.

The ECP released the number of total registered voters till June 30, 2023, according to which, the total number of voters across Pakistan has exceeded 126 million.

The report stated the ratio of male and female voters in Pakistan stood at 54.02 percent and 45.98 percent respectively.