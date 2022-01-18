Registration for Kamyab Jawan Skills for All program begins

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday announced that the registration for Kamyab Jawan’s Skills for All program has been initiated and said that it would help youngsters in earning revenues for themselves and the country, ARY NEWS reported.

While making the announcement from his Twitter handle, Usman Dar said that the government has earmarked 60,000 skill scholarships for students in 1000 top educational institutes of the country in the third batch of the Kamyab Jawan Skills for All.

کامیاب جوان سکلز فار آل پروگرام کے تیسرے بیچ میں نوجوانوں کے لیے پاکستان بھر کے1000 اعلٰی تعلیمی اداروں میں 60,000 سکلز اسکالرشپ مختص کیے گئے ہیں ۔رجسٹریشن کی آخری تاریخ 31 جنوری 2022 ہے۔رجسٹریشن کےلیےنیچے دیئے گئے لنک پر جائیںhttps://t.co/rtkgC3ug0G#KamyabJawan #KJSkillsForAll pic.twitter.com/eNqg50xBwa — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) January 18, 2022



He urged the youngsters to register themselves with the program and said that the process would continue until January 31.

“The first two courses saw an impressive success and those who attended it are earning revenue in dollars and benefitting not only themselves but the country through foreign reserves,” he said.

