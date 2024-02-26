Registration of MNAs-elect continues at facilitation centre

ISLAMABAD: The registration process of the newly elected members of the National Assembly (NA) is underway at the facilitation centre established at the assembly secretariat.

MNAs-elect Aleem Khan of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Ameer Ali Shah Jilani, Sheharyar Khan Mehar, Sharmila Farooqui, and Sardar Ali Gohar Mehar completed their registration process on Monday.

The newly elected members of the National Assembly Mian Azhar and Mustafa Mehmood have also completed the registration.

National Assembly spokesman said that before the inaugural session, the newly elected members must finish the registration process and receive their cards.

“The speaker asked the newly elected members of National Assembly finish the registration process before the inaugural session,” he added.

Earlier on February 21, the National Assembly Secretariat established one window facilitation centre to assist and facilitate newly elected members of the National Assembly.

Read More: Speaker summons NA session on Feb 29

Earlier in the day, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf summoned the National Assembly session on Thursday, the 29th of February for the oath-taking of the newly elected MNAs.

As per details, the Speaker National Assembly summoned the session under clause 2 of Article 91 of the constitution after President Arif Alvi refused to do so, maintaining that the lower is still incomplete as a decision on some reserved seats is yet to be announced.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf summoned the inaugural session of the National Assembly at 10 am on Thursday. The Speaker would administer the oath to the newly elected members of the National Assembly. The schedule for speaker and deputy speaker elections will also be issued in the inaugural session.