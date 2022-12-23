Friday, December 23, 2022
Reham Khan announces third marriage

Reham Khan, former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has tied the knot for third time.

The British-Pakistani journalist announced her marriage on Instagram and shared a picture with the caption “just married”.

 

“We tied the knot in a simple Nikkah ceremony in Seattle. My husband Mirza Bilal refuses to wear gold as per Muslim tradition,” she captioned the picture.

 

The British-Pakistani journalist got married for the first time in 1993 and was divorced in 2005. Reham has three children from her first marriage.

Her second marriage with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was announced in 2014. Reham’s second marriage with Imran Khan lasted for barely 10 months.

