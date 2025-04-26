Rehma Zaman recalls failed school bunk attempt

Pakistani TV starlet Rehma Zaman recalled her failed attempts at bunking off school with her younger brother, who ruined the plan.

During her recent outing on ARY Zindagi’s chat show ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, rising actor and athlete Rehma Zaman got awkward, looking back at her plans to experience bunking school, which couldn’t be materialised due to her brother.

“I was in the 8th standard at that time, when I planned to bunk with my friends. But they took leave on that day and decided to reach the planned location directly, while I was supposed to leave from school, in my uniform and with a bag,” Zaman remembered. “I managed to sneak out with my brother during lunch break.”

“But as we were about to sit in the cab, my van driver caught us,” she shared and added that she freaked out and lied that her brother was sick. However, her excuse failed to convince the driver and the bunk attempt was foiled.

In a candid confession, the celebrity also mentioned that it was not the only attempt she made to bunk off school.

Another time, as she was about to leave, her brother, who is six years younger than her, started crying. Therefore, Zaman had to give up on the plan again.

On the work front, Rehma Zaman was last seen in the daily serial ‘Tum Bin Kesay Jiyen’, headlined by Saniya Shamshad, Hammad Shoaib and Junaid Niazi.