Rehman Dakait’s son arrested from Karachi’s Lyari

KARACHI: The police on Friday claimed to have arrested a suspect in Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood who is the son of slain Lyari gang war kingpin Rehman Dakait.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aziz said that the law enforcement agency has arrested Jibran – son of Lyari gang war kingpin Rehman Dakait and also a group leader.

The police also recovered batteries used in the bomb and an improvised explosive device (IED) from the suspect’s possession.

“The accused – who is the ringleader of the Lyari Gang War Rehman dacoit group – was arrested within the limits of Kalakot police station,” he added.

The accused was most wanted by the police in murder, attempted murder, police encounters and other serious crimes.

Earlier in June, an alleged Lyari gangster was arrested by Karachi police in injured condition.

The police arrested Farhan alias Khalifa, wanted criminal associated with the Jhango Group, in an injured condition and recovered weapon from his possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aziz claimed that on June 7, the suspect demanded extortion from the shopkeeper Tariq and upon refusing, the suspect opened fire, leaving the shop keeper injured.