How to get Rs100,000 through ‘Rehmat Card’ in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday approved the launch of the “Rehmat Card” scheme for widows and orphaned children in the province.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the chief minister.

Under the scheme, each eligible widow will receive Rs100,000, while every orphaned child will be provided Rs25,000 in financial assistance.

Officials said the Rehmat Card project will be formally launched soon after Eid, and in the first phase it will support more than 50,000 deserving families across Punjab.

Applications for the Rehmat Card can be submitted through a mobile app, web portal, call centre, or the offices of the Zakat and Ushr Department.

Eligible applicants can visit any nearby Zakat and Ushr Department office across Punjab to register for the scheme.

Chief Minister’s Adviser on Zakat and Ushr, Rashid Nasrullah, briefed the chief minister about the Rehmat Card project during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the initiative aims to provide financial support to widows and orphaned children and help widowed women move towards self-employment.

She said the government considers it the state’s responsibility to support widows and vulnerable families, adding that every citizen has a rightful share in Punjab’s resources and the government is committed to ensuring that assistance reaches those who deserve it.

The chief minister added that Punjab is a province where every individual is cared for and supported through welfare initiatives.

