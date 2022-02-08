Cult-Classic ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ gets a comic version!

Bollywood’s surprise classic ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ transformed into a comic 21 years after the original release.

Bollywood debut of R-Madhavan and Dia Mirza, the 2001 release romantic drama got its comic version by OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar earlier this week.

Social media of the OTT platform shared a nine-picture gallery of comics, explaining the three-hour plotline of cult-classic in seven frames, categorizing it as ‘#Hotstarshorts’. The beginning frame was mimicked that of the movie’s poster, with three cartoons representing the characters of Maddy, Reena, and Sam, essayed by R. Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan respectively.

The comic frames feature the introduction of Maddy’s character, with the growth of the storyline along the way, while incorporating dialogues and the ever-so-loving songs, all with some punny twist.

Following Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’s original story, the comic version also wrapped on a happy ending for the lead pair, as the duo unite.

In the final picture of the shared gallery, the streaming platform prompted social media users to watch the romance drama, which is available on its portal. “Watch the full movie to see how 21 years later too, it’s still hamare dil mein”, it mentioned.

RHTDM was helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, who directed its Tamil original ‘Minnale’ as well.

